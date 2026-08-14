DMK & BJP now in direct alliance, says Minister Nirmalkumar

Chennai, Aug 14:

Energy and Law Minister Nirmalkumar on Friday alleged that the DMK and BJP, which were earlier in an indirect alliance, had now entered into an open and direct alliance.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Nirmalkumar said Karnataka still owed Tamil Nadu 37 TMC of Cauvery water and expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu’s rights would be upheld in the Supreme Court.

He alleged that the DMK had not clearly opposed the proposed delimitation legislation in Parliament and had become dependent on the BJP to protect itself from cases and alleged corruption.

On property tax, Nirmalkumar said assessment work was currently under way to correct irregularities from the previous government and insisted that property tax had not been increased anywhere.

He also said action would be taken against educational institutions if violations were found in connection with the death of a college student in Coimbatore following a senior-junior clash.

Nirmalkumar said the smart meter scheme would be expanded soon and claimed that Tamil Nadu had become a more attractive destination for industrial investments after the change of government.