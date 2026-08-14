‘Play Vande Mataram before flag hoisting on I-Day’: Madras High Court tells courts

Chennai, Aug 14:

Madras High Court Registry has instructed the High Court, its Madurai Bench and subordinate courts to sing or play “Vande Mataram” before hoisting the National Flag during Independence Day celebrations.

The circular issued by the Registrar General said the decision was based on an advisory issued by the Government of India under the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2026, which commemorates 150 years of “Vande Mataram”. The campaign is being observed nationwide from August 9 to 17.

According to the circular, Independence Day celebrations at the Madras High Court’s Principal Seat in Chennai, the Madurai Bench, Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy, its regional centres in Madurai and Coimbatore, district judiciary units and the Union Territory of Puducherry will include the singing or playing of “Vande Mataram”.

The instruction comes days after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution on August 10 stating that Tamil Thai Vazhthu should be sung first at government functions. A day earlier, the swearing-in ceremony of 15 newly appointed judges at the Madras High Court began with Tamil Thai Vazhthu.