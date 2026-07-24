Court orders jail term for actor Vimal

A Chennai Court of Small Causes has sentenced actor Vimal to one year of imprisonment in a Rs 4.5-crore cheque dishonour case after holding him guilty of the offence, while suspending the sentence for one month to enable him to file an appeal.

The case pertains to the production of Vimal’s film Mannar Vagaiyara.

According to the prosecution, the actor had borrowed Rs 4.5 crore from financier Gopi to produce the film.

Even after the film’s release, Vimal allegedly failed to repay the amount. He subsequently issued a cheque towards repayment, but when Gopi presented it for encashment, it was returned unpaid due to insufficient funds in Vimal’s bank account.

Following the dishonour of the cheque, Gopi filed a complaint against Vimal before the Court of Small Causes, Chennai, presided over by judge RD Aarthi, under the provisions relating to cheque dishonour. Vimal had earlier appeared before the court and was examined during the course of the trial.

Delivering the judgment, Judge RD Aarthi held that the charges against Vimal had been proved and sentenced him to one year of imprisonment. The court also directed him to repay the cheque amount.

Following the verdict, Vimal’s counsel informed the court that the actor intends to file an appeal and sought suspension of the sentence until the filing. Accepting the request, the court suspended the sentence for one month to enable him to prefer an appeal.