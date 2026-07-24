Meesaya Murukku 2 set for theatrical release on Sept 25

Actor-musician Hiphop Tamizha Adhi has officially announced that his much-awaited sequel Meesaya Murukku 2 will hit theatres worldwide on September 25. The filmmaker shared the update along with a teaser-style video, offering a glimpse into his character and the film’s tone. With a powerful dialogue about perseverance and fighting till the end, the clip hints at an emotionally charged narrative blended with musical energy.

Positioned as a “concert in theatres,” the sequel promises a vibrant mix of music, drama, and youthful storytelling—elements that made the original Meesaya Murukku a commercial success and a cultural favourite. The film features a diverse cast including Chaithra Achar, Ketika Sharma, Ramya Ranganathan, Nassar, Aadukalam Naren and Karunaas, among others, adding depth to the ensemble.

Marking Adhi’s return to the franchise nearly nine years after the original, the film also sees him don multiple hats as writer, director, composer, and lyricist. Backed by Avni Movies and Benzz Media Pvt Ltd, the project boasts a strong technical crew, including editor Fenny Oliver and cinematographer Balaji Subramanyam. With expectations riding high, Meesaya Murukku 2 is set to recreate the magic of its predecessor while offering a fresh, high-energy cinematic experience.