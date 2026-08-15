Harmanpreet brace powers India to 3-1 World Cup win over Wales

AMSTELVEEN:

India began their Hockey World Cup campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Wales on Independence Day, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice to lead the charge.

Sanjay opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a powerful drag-flick before Harmanpreet doubled India’s advantage three minutes later, converting a penalty corner.

India maintained control for much of the contest and extended their lead in the 43rd minute when Harmanpreet struck again from a penalty corner to complete his brace.

Wales managed a late consolation goal through Sam Welsh in the 56th minute after a penalty-stroke decision following a video review. However, India held firm to secure three valuable points.

The victory gives Harmanpreet and Co. an ideal start to their Group D campaign. India will face England on Monday, before their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan.