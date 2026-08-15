Chennai Open WTA event to be held from Nov 2-8

Chennai, Aug 15:

Chennai Open International Tennis Championships, a WTA 250 event, will be held from November 2-8, Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) announced on Friday.

It is being held for the third time here.

“A WTA 250 event is returning to India for the third time and the players expected to participate in the event would be amongst the top 100 in the world,” Indian tennis legend and TNTA President Vijay Amritraj said.

“The conduct of such an international women’s event will fulfil a longstanding need of promoting women’s Tennis and will encourage more girls in the state to play the sport which will immensely help them.”

He said the staging of the tournament will benefit the Indian and local players.

“There is no doubt as to the impact of staging major international sports events. Our own Chennai Open, the earlier ATP event and the current WTA event, are an outstanding example.

“Not only the best in the world came to Chennai and everyone knows the exploits of our own players who used the home opportunity to the maximum to move onto the top world stage.”

Last year, two Indian players Sahaja Yamalapali and Shrivalli Bhamdipaty reached the second round of this event — a first time in a WTA 250 event.

“This year, we are to use the electronic Line Calling technology for the first time on all three match courts. I am sure the sports and tennis loving public of Chennai will turn up to witness the matches in good numbers,” Amritraj said.