Indian surfers bow out, Japan dominates in semis

Chennai, Aug 15:

The Shore Temple Classic QS 2000 and Pro Junior World Surf League (WSL) witnessed another thrilling day of action, with Indian surfers bowing out after a s;irited display and the Japanese stars dominating the show at Mahabalipuram Beach, about 55 km from here, on Friday.

The field narrowed as surfers battled through the quarter-finals and semi-finals across the Men’s and Women’s QS 2000 and Men’s Pro Junior divisions.

In the Men’s QS 2000 Quarter-Finals, Japan continued its dominance, with all four heat winners representing Japan. Shohei Kato (JPN) delivered the standout performance of the round, posting 14.50 to win by a commanding 3.50 points over compatriot Raiha Onou. Tenshi Iwami (JPN) was equally impressive with 14.17, winning his heat by 7.67 points, while Ikko Watanabe (JPN) advanced with 13.16. Sentaro Sakai (JPN) completed the Japanese sweep with 12.17, defeating Korea’s Kanoa Hee-Jae (KOR).

The Women’s QS 2000 Quarter-Finals saw closely fought battles, with Mirai Ikeda (JPN) edging compatriot Anri Matsuno (JPN) by just 0.62 points after scoring 12.66. Hinata Shimizu (JPN) advanced with 9.33, while Thailand’s Isabel Higgs (THA) produced one of the round’s strongest performances with 12.67, defeating Japan’s Arisa Ishii (JPN). Hinano Shimizu (JPN) also secured her place in the semi-finals with 10.84.

In the Women’s QS 2000 Semi-Finals, Mirai Ikeda once again underlined her dominance, producing 13.67 to defeat Hinata Shimizu by 5.67 points and secure her place in the final. Thailand’s Isabel Higgs (THA) also advanced after a tight battle against Japan’s Hinano Shimizu (JPN), winning by just 0.61 points with an 11.04 heat score.

The Men’s Pro Junior Quarter-Finals delivered further high-quality action, with Japan dominating the progression. Taro Takai (JPN) posted the highest score of the round with an impressive 14.24, winning by 1.24 points, while Raimu Yamamoto (JPN) advanced with 11.53. Taro Matsuno (JPN) narrowly won his heat with 12.66, edging Yuma Nagasawa (JPN) by just 0.16 points. Sentaro Sakai (JPN) completed the Japanese heat winners with 9.66.

India’s surfers put up determined performances against some of Asia’s strongest international talent, gaining valuable experience on the WSL stage. In the Men’s Pro Junior Quarter-Finals, Sheik Davudh (IND) scored 1.53, while Kishore Kumar (IND) posted 9.34 in their respective heats. Although the Indian contingent’s campaign came to an end in the quarter-finals, their performances against a highly competitive international field on home waters.

With the competition entering its decisive stages, Japan has established itself as the dominant force across the divisions, while Thailand has also secured a place in the Women’s QS 2000 final.