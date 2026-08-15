Six arrested over Class 12 student’s murder in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 15:

Six people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Class 12 student near a government school in Tiruvottiyur on Friday, following a dispute between Class 11 and Class 12 students over seniority.

The deceased, identified as Dhanush, was found dead in an empty field behind a bus stand near the school on Friday evening. Police said he had allegedly been taken to the spot by a group of students and former students before being attacked.

According to the preliminary investigation, Dhanush and a Class 11 student had a heated argument two days earlier over who was senior. Police suspect the dispute escalated, with the Class 11 student allegedly gathering around 10 former students and taking Dhanush to the vacant ground.

Dhanush sustained severe injuries and died at the spot. Police recovered the body and sent it to Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The prime suspect is a Class 11 student who had earlier failed Class 10 and joined the school after clearing the examinations, police said.

The Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case and arrested six suspects. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s parents have reportedly refused to receive his body, demanding justice and action against those responsible for their son’s death.