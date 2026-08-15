VP CPR to arrive tomorrow on 2-day visit to TN

Chennai, Aug 15:

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will undertake a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu from tomorrow during which he will participate in academic, commemorative and literary events across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.

According to reports, Radhakrishnan will attend the 22nd Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology at Kattankulathur in Chengalpattu tomorrow and later participate in the first death anniversary programme of former Nagaland Governor L.Ganesan at Vani Mahal in Chennai.

The Vice-President will also attend the release of Echoes of a Nationalist Mind, a book based on the thoughts and writings of K Ramagopalan, founder of Hindu Munnani, at the DG Vaishnava College Auditorium in Chennai.

On August 17, Radhakrishnan will attend the 11th Convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) in Tiruvarur district and participate in the Ruby and Silver Jubilee valedictory of SASTRA Deemed University in the adjoining Thanjavur district.

CUTN Registrar Prof.R.Thirumurugan said Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, and Minister for Higher Education P. Viswanathan, have also consented to grace the convocation.

As part of the ceremony, The Vice President will confer Gold Medals on the university’s top-ranking graduands and address the graduating students.

A total of 1,103 students will graduate from CUTN this year (2026), comprising 616 female and 487 male students, across diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. Of the total graduands, 703 students, 444 female and 259 male, have opted to receive their degrees in person at the convocation.

Gold Medals will be awarded to 50 top-ranking graduands, including 37 female and 13 male students, in recognition of their academic performance. Degrees will also be conferred on 45 doctoral graduands, comprising 25 female and 20 male scholars, who have completed their doctoral programmes in various disciplines.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in all the districts covered by Mr Radhakrishnan and have banned flying of drones and UAVs.