‘Irul Soozhum Iravinile’ promises horror, comedy and thrills

Sai Baba Pictures’ upcoming Tamil film ‘Irul Soozhum Iravinile’ is gearing up as a commercial horror-comedy that blends thrills, humour and action. Directed by Sivaram, who also plays the lead role, the film promises a fast-paced screenplay designed to keep audiences engaged.

Director Sivaram said he is confident that the film will find a place among successful films driven by strong screenplays.

The film’s teaser, released on the Moviebuff YouTube channel, has been receiving a positive response. The makers are also planning to conduct the audio launch soon.

Stunt sequences have been choreographed by Stunt Master Violent Velu, with the film marking his 100th project—a significant milestone in his career.

Vishnuvardhan has composed the music, while Arun Sushil handles cinematography. Produced by M. Bala of Palani under the Sai Baba Pictures banner, the film is being made in Tamil and Kannada.

The makers are planning a worldwide theatrical release by the end of this year. With horror, comedy, action and a gripping screenplay coming together, Irul Soozhum Iravinile is positioned as a complete commercial entertainer.