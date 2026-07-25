Shivani Rajashekar joins Vaanavedikai cast

Actor Shivani Rajashekar has officially joined the cast of Vaanavedikai, starring Shanmuga Pandian and directed by Thiru. The announcement comes shortly after the film’s title was revealed, adding further buzz to the project.

This marks Shivani’s third outing in Tamil cinema after Anbarivu and Nenjuku Needhi. She was last seen in the Telugu romantic comedy Vidya Vasula Aham, where she starred opposite Rahul Vijay. Coming from a film family, she is the daughter of veteran actor Rajashekar and sister of actor Shivathmika Rajashekar.

The film is being produced by Captain Cine Creations, the banner founded by LK Sudhish, known for backing films like Vallarasu, Narasimha, and Viruthagiri. Music for Vaanavedikai will be composed by Sam C S.

For Shanmuga Pandian, the project continues his collaboration with the banner that launched him in Sagaptham. Meanwhile, director Thiru returns to filmmaking after a gap of several years, having previously helmed films like Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Samar, and Naan Sigappu Manithan.