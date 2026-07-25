Jyotika backs anti-NEET protests

Chennai, July 25:

Jyotika has voiced strong support for nationwide protests against the NEET examination, urging Dharmendra Pradhan to resign amid allegations of irregularities.

Taking to Instagram, the actor expressed solidarity with students protesting across New Delhi and Chennai, where demonstrations have intensified over demands to abolish NEET and ensure accountability in the exam process.

Jyotika praised the younger generation for speaking up and also acknowledged activists like Sonam Wangchuk, along with members of the Cockroach Janata Party, for their role in mobilising the movement.

The protests have gained momentum in recent days, drawing participation from students, political leaders, and public figures, as calls for education reform continue to grow across the country.