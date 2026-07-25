Land acquisition cleared for Mannargudi–Pattukkottai rail project

Chennai, July 25:

The TVK-led coalition government has granted administrative sanction for land acquisition for the long-pending Mannargudi–Pattukkottai broad gauge railway line, marking a major step towards improving connectivity in Thanjavur district.

As per the Government Order, 107.13 hectares of land across multiple villages in Pattukkottai taluk will be acquired, including both private and government land.

The move aims to accelerate the project, with special staff नियुक्तed to oversee the acquisition process under the supervision of district authorities, while Southern Railway will bear the associated costs.

The project, first proposed decades ago, has seen multiple delays despite repeated demands from residents.

Once completed, the new rail line is expected to significantly enhance transport infrastructure and provide better connectivity for over 100 villages in the Delta region.