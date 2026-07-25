Pradhan resigns amid massive student protests over NEET leak fiasco

New Delhi, July 25:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday following massive nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, taking “moral responsibility” and citing the need to protect students’ future.

In a statement, Pradhan said stepping down was “not a matter of personal prestige” but necessary to prevent unrest from being exploited and to ensure students could focus on their careers. The resignation came hours before another round of talks between the Centre and protest groups at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The move follows days of intense agitation led by activists including Sonam Wangchuk and organisations like the Cockroach Janta Party, with Pradhan’s exit being a key demand. Celebrations broke out at protest sites after the announcement.

The crisis stems from the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which led to cancellation of the May exam and a re-test on June 21 for over 20 lakh students. Despite corrective steps—CBI probe, re-exam, and proposed tougher anti-cheating laws—public anger continued to mount.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced stricter measures, including amendments to the Public Examinations Act, but the protests intensified, forcing a political response.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday following massive nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, taking “moral responsibility” and citing the need to protect students’ future.

In a statement, Pradhan said stepping down was “not a matter of personal prestige” but necessary to prevent unrest from being exploited and to ensure students could focus on their careers. The resignation came hours before another round of talks between the Centre and protest groups at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The move follows days of intense agitation led by activists including Sonam Wangchuk and organisations like the Cockroach Janta Party, with Pradhan’s exit being a key demand. Celebrations broke out at protest sites after the announcement.8

The crisis stems from the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which led to cancellation of the May exam and a re-test on June 21 for over 20 lakh students. Despite corrective steps—CBI probe, re-exam, and proposed tougher anti-cheating laws—public anger continued to mount.8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced stricter measures, including amendments to the Public Examinations Act, but the protests intensified, forcing a political response.

Pradhan, who has held the education portfolio since 2021, said he would continue to serve the nation in other capacities.Pradhan, who has held the education portfolio since 2021, said he would continue to serve the nation in other capacities.