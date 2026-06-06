Over 3 lakh students register for TNEA 2026 counselling

Chennai, June 6:

Over three lakh students have enrolled for Tamil Nadu engineering admission counselling, with online registration concluding on June 5, officials said.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) under the Higher Education Department stated that a total of 3,01,519 students registered for engineering admissions this year. All procedures under Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 (TNEA 2026)—including registration, fee payment, choice filling, allotment, and confirmation—are being conducted entirely online.

The official further said that the rank list will be published on June 29 following certificate verification. Counselling dates will be announced after receiving approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

He also noted that the number of registrations has crossed three lakh, higher than last year, partly due to the postponement of NEET amid reported irregularities. This has led more students to opt for engineering courses.

According to officials, counselling is expected to begin in the second week of July, with the academic year for first-year students likely to commence from September 2026.

In Tamil Nadu, engineering admissions are conducted without an entrance examination and are based solely on Class 12 board exam marks.

The surge in registrations is being seen as a positive sign for the state’s engineering education sector, which had witnessed fluctuating demand in recent years. Education experts believe the steady rise in enrolment reflects renewed interest among students in core engineering streams as well as emerging fields like artificial intelligence and data science.

Officials added that adequate arrangements are being made to handle the large number of applicants smoothly through the online counselling system. Students have been advised to carefully complete certificate verification and choice filling on time to avoid last-minute issues during the allotment process.