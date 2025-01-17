Tien pulls off an upset win over Medvedev

Learner Tien notched a major upset in the early hours of Friday morning, when he sealed his spot in the third round of the Australian Open.

The American qualifier dug deep for a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 1-6, 7-6(7) triumph over fifth seed and three-time finalist Daniil Medvedev in four hours, 49 minutes. Tien, the No. 121 in the PIF ATP Rankings, reeled off the last four points in the deciding-set tie-break to seal victory at 2:55 am.

With his gutsy triumph, the 19-year-old became the second-youngest American man to reach the third round at the Australian Open since 18-year-old Pete Sampras in 1990.

Tien’s consistent, methodical approach has often drawn parallels with that of Medvedev, and their maiden clash was destined to be nothing short of a tactical battle. Yet it was the Next Gen ATP Finals presented PIF finalist who took the game to Medvedev, rallying back from a set down in each of the first two sets to spark hopes of a major upset. Medvedev, bidding to reach the third-round for a seventh consecutive year, let slip a break lead once more in the third set, but recovered in the tie-break, where he saved a match point on serve at 6/7 before racing clear in the fourth.