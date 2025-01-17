Study links maternal exposure to air pollution before pregnancy with childhood obesity risk

Past research has linked air pollution exposure during pregnancy to a broad range of health problems in children, including respiratory issues and a higher risk for chronic diseases such as obesity and heart problems.

But, the new study by an international team of researchers from the US and China focused on the preconception period — typically defined as the three months before a pregnancy begins.

Environmental exposures during this timeframe can affect the health of sperm and eggs, which are in their final stages of growth, said the team, in the paper published in the journal Environmental Research.