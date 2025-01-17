Good news for India

The World Bank projects India’s economy to grow by 6.7 per cent in the next fiscal year starting in April, slightly higher than in the current fiscal year, and continuing to top the growth tally.

The Word Bank’s Global Economic Prospects released on Thursday estimated the current fiscal year’s growth rate at 6.5 per cent, down from the 8.2 per cent in the previous period.

But it said that “the services sector is expected to enjoy sustained expansion, and manufacturing activity will strengthen, supported by government initiatives to improve the business environment”, buoying the growth projections of 6.7 per cent for the next two fiscal years.

With global gross domestic product growth rate stuck at 2.7 per cent since 2023 and into the projections till 2026 according to the Bank, India is the world’s fastest growing large economy.