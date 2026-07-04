Director Thenpathiyan gets emotional at Angeekaram meet

The success celebration of the Tamil film Angeekaram was held in a grand manner, with the cast and crew expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response received from audiences and critics.

Speaking at the event, director Thenpathiyan expressed heartfelt thanks, stating that the support for the film exceeded their expectations. He acknowledged the role of media and audiences in making the film a success and said the appreciation has been deeply encouraging for the entire team.

The director revealed that the project had an interesting journey before its completion. Initially pitched to a different actor, the film did not materialize at that stage. However, he later felt that the story needed to be told by their own team, which led to actor KJR coming on board and taking up the role with great dedication.

Thenpathiyan also praised the technical crew for their commitment, highlighting music composer Ghibran’s impactful score and the contribution of stunt choreographer Peter Hein, whose involvement elevated the film further. He emphasized that every member of the team worked with passion and sincerity to bring the story to life.

The director concluded by expressing hope that Angeekaram would continue its successful run in the coming weeks, while seeking continued support from audiences.

The film, which has received strong initial reception, continues to draw attention for its performances, music, and technical excellence.