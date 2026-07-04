India eyes first win as England gear up for 2nd T20 clash

London, July 4:

Shreyas Iyer-led India will be aiming to register their first win of the UK tour when they face England in the second T20I at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday.

India’s tour has been disappointing so far, having suffered a 0-2 series loss to Ireland, while their opening T20I against England was washed out due to rain despite posting a competitive total of 189 for 7.

Sanju Samson is under pressure after another poor outing at the top of the order, scoring just one run in the first match.

His inconsistency, particularly in seaming conditions, has raised concerns about his place in the XI. While the team management has continued to back him, another failure could strengthen calls to include young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been making waves in domestic and franchise cricket.

India will also look for better contributions from the middle order, with Tilak Varma needing to improve his scoring rate during the middle overs. The presence of finishers like Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar provides depth, but a stronger batting foundation will be crucial.

The bowling attack is expected to remain unchanged, with spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy likely to play key roles alongside pacers Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna.

England, on the other hand, have strengthened their squad by recalling Jofra Archer and handing a debut to Josh Tongue. Captain Harry Brook will rely on a strong batting lineup featuring Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and Tom Banton, supported by all-rounders Sam Curran and Will Jacks. With conditions at Old Trafford expected to favour pace and movement, both teams will need to adapt quickly.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST. The game will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, with live telecast available on Sony Sports Network and streaming on JioHotstar.

India currently lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against England, having won 18 out of 31 matches, while England have secured 12 victories, with one match ending in no result.If you want, I can make it even tighter for a front-page brief or expand it into a full match report after the game.