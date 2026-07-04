Shanmuga Pandian joins hands with director Thiru 

Actor Shanmuga Pandian has officially signed his next project with filmmaker Thiru, marking an exciting new collaboration in Tamil cinema. The project was announced by the makers on July 2 and has already generated interest among fans.

Director Thiru, known for films like Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Samar, and Naan Sigappu Manithan, returns to feature filmmaking with this venture after working on the web series Jhansi. The yet-to-be-titled film is currently referred to as Production No. 9.

Shanmuga Pandian was last seen in Kombuseevi, which featured R. Sarathkumar in a pivotal role. This new project is expected to showcase him in a fresh and engaging role under Thiru’s direction.

The film will be produced by Captain Cine Creations, the banner established by late actor-politician Vijayakanth and L. K. Sudhish. Further details regarding the cast, crew, and production are expected to be announced in the coming days.