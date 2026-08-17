2 more Air India pilots fail drug screening test

New Delhi, Aug 17:

Two more pilots of the Air India group have returned non-negative results in mandatory psychoactive substance screening, days after the airline introduced compulsory testing for its pilots following the Phuket-Delhi flight fiasco, sources said on Monday.

The two pilots’ samples have been sent for confirmatory testing, with final results awaited. Officials have stressed that a non-negative preliminary screening result does not by itself establish that a pilot consumed a prohibited psychoactive substance.

The initial screening is designed to identify the possible presence of a substance or chemical marker. A non-negative result therefore triggers further analysis to establish whether a prohibited psychoactive substance was actually consumed.

The samples of both pilots are currently undergoing confirmatory testing. Their final status will depend on the outcome of these tests.

The distinction is significant because a preliminary non-negative screening result is not equivalent to a confirmed positive result.

Mandatory testing expanded across pilot workforce

The development comes days after the Air India group introduced mandatory psychoactive substance testing for all its pilots from August 13.

The move followed the controversy surrounding an Air India pilot involved in the Phuket-Delhi flight incident, prompting the airline group to strengthen its screening mechanism for flight crew.

Sources said around 300 to 400 pilots had undergone the screening so far, with the testing process continuing.

With hundreds of pilots still expected to undergo screening, more preliminary results could emerge as the exercise progresses.

The mandatory testing programme has brought renewed attention to the fitness and preparedness of pilots operating commercial flights.

For airlines, ensuring that flight crew are medically and psychologically fit to operate aircraft is a critical component of aviation safety. The latest screening exercise is aimed at identifying potential substance-related risks before they affect flight operations.

However, the preliminary findings need to be interpreted cautiously until confirmatory laboratory testing is completed.

According to sources, the two latest cases are the first reported non-negative results from the ongoing mandatory screening exercise after its implementation across the Air India group.

The samples have been sent for further analysis, and the final results will determine whether the pilots actually tested positive.

The airline’s testing drive is expected to continue in the coming days as the group works towards screening its pilot workforce following the Phuket-Delhi incident.

Until the confirmatory reports are received, the two pilots cannot be conclusively described as having tested positive for prohibited substances.