5th TN international kite festival concludes successfully

Mamallapuram, Aug 17:

The 5th Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival, organised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department in association with Global Media Box at the TTDC Ocean View premises in Mamallapuram, concluded successfully drawing more than 40,000 visitors over three days.

The festival was inaugurated on August 14 in the presence of Tourism Minister S. Rajesh Kumar, Tourism Director and Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Dr V.P. Jayaseelan, IAS, Chengalpattu District Collector Dr M. Veerappan, IAS, and senior government officials.

Kite enthusiasts and professional kite artists from different countries participated in the festival, showcasing giant and colourful kites in a wide variety of shapes and designs.

The spectacular display of massive kites soaring over the Mamallapuram coastline emerged as the main attraction, drawing large crowds, particularly families and children.

The event offered visitors an opportunity to witness international kite-flying techniques and elaborate kite designs in a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Held over the Independence Day weekend, the three-day festival provided families and children with an entertaining holiday experience.

Besides the kite displays, the festival featured music and entertainment programmes, food stalls and handicraft stalls. The combination of visual attractions, cultural elements, food and shopping made the event a popular destination for visitors during the long weekend.

The festival also added to Mamallapuram’s appeal as a major tourist destination.

With its historic monuments and coastal attractions, Mamallapuram already draws visitors from across India and abroad. The international kite festival provided an additional attraction and helped create a festive atmosphere during the Independence Day holiday period.

The footfall of more than 40,000 visitors during the three-day event underlined the growing popularity of the festival.

The successful completion of the fifth edition has further strengthened the Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival’s position as one of the State’s prominent international tourism events.

The Tourism Department said such events not only showcase Tamil Nadu’s tourism potential to domestic and international visitors but also support local businesses and provide opportunities for food vendors, artisans and other tourism-related enterprises.

The department expressed its gratitude to all government departments, kite artists, event organisers, media organisations, staff and members of the public whose cooperation contributed to the successful conduct of the festival.