TVK govt completes 100 days, Welfare Push, investments and growing challenges

Chennai, Aug 17:

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, completes 100 days in office on Monday, August 17, marking the first major milestone of the new administration that assumed power after the April Assembly elections.

The government has highlighted a series of welfare initiatives, new schemes and investment commitments during its first three months, while the Opposition has raised concerns over law and order, crimes against women, power supply and garbage management.

Vijay took oath as Chief Minister on May 10 along with nine ministers, initially forming a 10-member Cabinet. The ministry was expanded by 23 ministers on May 21, followed by the induction of two more ministers on May 22, taking the Cabinet’s strength to 35.

Welfare at the centre of the government’s agenda

One of Vijay’s first decisions after taking office was to provide 200 units of free electricity every two months to domestic consumers using up to 500 units. The government also announced the creation of the Singappen Special Task Force to strengthen the response to crimes against women and set up 65 anti-narcotics units across the State.

The administration subsequently shut 717 TASMAC liquor outlets located near educational institutions and places of worship. It also increased the dearness allowance for government employees from 58 per cent to 60 per cent.

Farmers were another major focus. The government announced a crop-loan waiver for loans obtained through cooperative banks between May 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026. The full-waiver ceiling was subsequently raised to Rs 75,000, a move that the government said would benefit 14.43 lakh farmers.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to renovate Amma Unavagams and improve the quality of food served at the subsidised canteens.

The Singappen Special Task Force was formally launched on June 9 as an exclusive women personnel-led force to deal with crimes against women. The government sanctioned 2,545 posts for the initiative, which functions under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister.

Another welfare initiative aimed at newborns was the ‘Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram’ scheme. Under the programme, every child born in a government hospital to a family permanently residing in Tamil Nadu will receive a one-gram gold ring.

The government has also sought to position its welfare agenda around education and young people, with initiatives involving bicycles, laptops and skill development.

The government’s first Budget, presented on August 5, sought to translate several TVK election promises into financial commitments.

Among the announcements was a scheme to provide eligible brides with an eight-gram gold coin and a silk saree. The government also announced plans to replace huts with 70,000 concrete houses.

Class 11 students are to receive modern bicycles equipped with helmets and water bottles, while government college students have been promised laptops.

Finance Minister Marie Wilson said 125 promises from the TVK election manifesto had been incorporated into the Budget, presenting the document as a roadmap for fulfilling the government’s electoral commitments.

Alongside welfare measures, the government has made investment attraction a major component of its first 100 days.

According to the State government, Tamil Nadu has secured investment commitments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore since the TVK administration assumed office. Projects worth Rs 1,02,514 crore are expected to generate 1,21,788 jobs.

The momentum was reinforced at the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investors’ Conclave held on August 13. As many as 97 memoranda of understanding were signed at the event, involving investments worth Rs 67,452 crore and expected employment for 1,06,998 people.

The investments are spread across 23 districts, with the government also highlighting the establishment of an industrial company in Ramanathapuram district for the first time.

The administration is likely to use these commitments as a key indicator of its economic performance as it moves beyond its first 100 days.

The Chief Minister also sought to establish his government’s position on major inter-State and national issues.

Vijay travelled to New Delhi on May 27 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, he submitted a memorandum raising several issues concerning Tamil Nadu, including the proposed Mekedatu dam and the problems faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen.

The move marked one of the administration’s early attempts to engage directly with the Union government on issues affecting the State.

Despite the welfare and investment announcements, law and order has emerged as one of the principal challenges for the new administration.

The government has faced criticism over incidents of violence, crimes against women and other allegations concerning public safety. The criticism has gained additional significance because women’s safety and the fight against drugs were among Vijay’s earliest policy priorities.

The Singappen force, therefore, faces the challenge of demonstrating that the government’s institutional response can translate into measurable improvement in policing and the safety of women.

Opposition parties have also questioned the government’s handling of political arrests and other law-and-order matters.

Power outages have emerged as another area of criticism during the government’s first 100 days. The administration’s decision to increase the free electricity entitlement has simultaneously placed greater attention on the State’s power-management capacity and finances.

Garbage disposal and civic cleanliness have also drawn criticism, adding pressure on the government to demonstrate improvements at the ground level.

For an administration that has placed considerable emphasis on welfare and quality-of-life promises, the performance of local bodies and essential services is likely to become an important measure of public satisfaction.

The completion of 100 days provides the TVK government with an opportunity to showcase its initial achievements, but it also marks the beginning of a more demanding phase.

The administration has announced a wide range of welfare schemes, agricultural relief measures, women’s safety initiatives, education programmes and housing projects. At the same time, its investment drive has produced sizeable commitments and employment projections.

The critical question now is how quickly these announcements can be converted into tangible benefits for people.

With welfare spending, free electricity commitments, housing programmes and other schemes requiring sustained financial support, the government’s ability to balance welfare with fiscal discipline will also come under greater scrutiny.

For Vijay, the first 100 days have established the broad direction of the TVK government. The next phase will be judged less by the number of schemes announced and more by their implementation, reach and impact.

At the 100-day mark, the TVK government can point to a substantial welfare and investment agenda. But delivering on those promises — while addressing law and order, power supply and civic issues — will determine whether its early momentum can be sustained.