TVK Ministers Meet VCK Leader Thirumavalavan

Chennai, Sept 5:

Three Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ministers on Saturday met Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan at the party’s office in Ashok Nagar, Chennai.

Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N. Anand, Public Works, Highways and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, and Health and Family Welfare Minister Arunraj jointly called on Thirumavalavan.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the ministers met the VCK leader as a courtesy visit. No details of political discussions were officially disclosed.

The meeting assumes significance as the TVK is preparing for a September 9 meeting with parties supporting the Vijay-led government. The proposed meeting is expected to discuss the formation and naming of a political front, besides electoral issues.

The TVK ministers have already met leaders of the CPI(M), CPI and MDMK to extend invitations for the September 9 meeting. Thirumavalavan and Congress leaders were also scheduled to be contacted.

VCK was among the parties that participated in the earlier July 1 consultation meeting involving parties supporting the TVK government. The latest meeting with Thirumavalavan comes amid efforts by the ruling party to consolidate its political support ahead of the next phase of alliance discussions.