Dengue, Swine flu cases rise in TN

Chennai, Sept 5:

Dengue and swine flu cases have increased in Tamil Nadu compared with last year, with the rise particularly sharp during July and August, prompting doctors to urge people to take precautions as the monsoon season approaches.

Dengue Cases Cross 13,500

According to Public Health Department data, 13,573 dengue cases were reported in Tamil Nadu between January 1 and August 30 this year, with nine deaths recorded.

The monthly figures show a significant rise in recent months. The State reported 1,722 cases in January, 1,322 in February, 1,228 in March, 1,201 in April, 1,062 in May, 1,384 in June, 2,339 in July and 3,315 in August.

The increase becomes more pronounced when compared with last year’s figures. Dengue cases in July rose from 1,880 in 2025 to 2,339 this year, while August cases jumped from 1,832 to 3,315.

The data indicates that dengue infections, after declining during the early part of the year, began rising again from June and accelerated during July and August.

Chennai has recorded the highest number of dengue cases in the State so far this year. Of the 13,573 cases reported across Tamil Nadu up to August, 2,584 were recorded in Chennai, followed by Coimbatore with 1,999 cases.

Doctors have expressed concern over the trend as the peak monsoon period is yet to begin. Tamil Nadu recorded 25,533 dengue cases during the whole of last year, while the current year’s tally had already crossed 13,500 by the end of August.

Swine flu has also shown an increase. Tamil Nadu has reported 1,791 cases this year, compared with 1,777 cases in 2024 and 1,288 in 2025. One death has been reported in the State this year.

Tamil Nadu accounts for 1,558 cases in one set of data cited in the report, with the State placed second nationally in terms of reported infections. The figures also show a sharp month-on-month increase during the recent period.

In August alone, swine flu cases rose dramatically from 46 last year to 645 this year, highlighting the sharp increase in infections during the month.

Doctors have advised people to pay greater attention to personal and environmental hygiene, mosquito-control measures and other preventive steps.

With the monsoon expected to bring conditions favourable for mosquito breeding, eliminating stagnant water around homes and public places remains important for preventing dengue transmission.

Government doctors attributed the higher incidence in Chennai partly to the city’s high population density, which can facilitate the spread of infectious diseases. They also stressed the need for people to follow public-health precautions.

Doctors advised people suffering from swine flu to isolate themselves for at least five days and avoid going to public places without taking precautions.