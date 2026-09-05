Kharge urges FIR against those involved in ‘purification’ case

New Delhi, Sept 5:

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the “purification” carried out at the site of his rally in Haldwani last month was an act of “untouchability”, as he urged Rajya Sabha Leader of House J P Nadda to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure that an FIR is filed against those involved in the incident.

In a letter, Kharge reminded Nadda that when he had raised the issue, the Union minister had assured that after an investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

“You may recall that on August 13, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, with great sadness and anguish, I raised the issue of purification related to untouchability after my public meeting in Haldwani on August 8, 2026,” Kharge wrote.

The Congress president said that Nadda had stated that after the investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. Kharge said he is surprised that even after 24 days of this incident, not even a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed agaisnt those involved.