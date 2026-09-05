Modi Congratulates Meloni On Italy Milestone

New Delhi, Sept 5:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving prime minister in Italy’s postwar history, praising her leadership and the strengthening of bilateral ties.

In a message posted on X, Modi said Meloni’s achievement reflected the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership and conveyed his wishes for her continued success.

He also highlighted Meloni’s role in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and said he looked forward to continuing close cooperation between the two countries.

Meloni’s government crossed 1,413 days in office on Friday, surpassing the postwar tenure of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. Meloni became Italy’s first woman prime minister when she assumed office on October 22, 2022.

The milestone comes at a time when India and Italy have been seeking to expand their strategic relationship. During Modi’s visit to Italy in May, the two leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership.

They also agreed to maintain regular high-level engagement, including annual meetings of leaders and ministerial and institutional-level consultations.

The relationship has also been marked by a visible personal rapport between Modi and Meloni. In May, Modi presented Meloni with a packet of Melody toffees, reviving the social-media trend around the “Melodi” nickname associated with their public interactions.

Earlier in July, Meloni had congratulated Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister and expressed her readiness to work with him to create new opportunities for both countries.

The latest exchange underscores the growing political warmth accompanying the broader strategic relationship between India and Italy.