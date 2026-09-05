India, France Deepen Space Cooperation

New Delhi, Sept 5:

India and France have agreed to deepen cooperation in space, with human spaceflight, advanced technologies and greater engagement between their space agencies and industries emerging as key areas of focus.

The understanding was reached during a virtual meeting between Union Minister of State for Space Jitendra Singh and his French counterpart Philippe Baptiste on Friday.

The talks came ahead of the International Space Summit in Paris on September 9 and 10 and the Bengaluru Space Expo from September 7 to 9. The two sides discussed their participation in the upcoming events and preparations for Baptiste’s visit to India later this month.

India is set to play a prominent role at the Paris summit, with the Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space invited to deliver the opening keynote on India’s future human spaceflight programme in low Earth orbit.

Singh said India was ready to contribute to discussions on space science, technology, applications, the space economy and secure space operations. India also welcomed proposed summit outcomes concerning sustainable use of outer space, accessibility of space-based scientific data and international frequency-management regulations.

The Indian delegation may also make presentations on space design and manufacturing technologies, space-based connectivity and exploration beyond the International Space Station.

France, meanwhile, expressed its interest in strengthening and accelerating existing cooperation with India. Baptiste is scheduled to visit India from September 28 to 30 and is expected to visit ISRO facilities in Bengaluru.

The two countries are also looking to increase interaction between their space agencies, industries and emerging space-sector ecosystems.

India and France have maintained close space cooperation for nearly six decades. Their partnership has included joint satellite missions such as Megha-Tropiques and SARAL, besides collaboration in Earth observation and climate-related applications.