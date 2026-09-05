Guidelines issued for Vinayaka  Chaturthi celebrations

Chennai, Sept 5:

The Tamil Nadu government has issued guidelines for conducting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with authorities stressing safety, public order and environmental protection during idol installation, processions and immersion.

The guidelines come ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, when idols of Lord Ganesha will be installed at homes and public venues across the State.

Organisers planning to install Ganesha idols in public places have been asked to obtain the necessary permissions from the concerned authorities in advance. Officials will assess the proposed locations to ensure that celebrations do not obstruct traffic or cause inconvenience to the public.

Police and local authorities will make arrangements to regulate traffic and maintain law and order during processions. Organisers have been advised to ensure that processions follow approved routes and timings.

Adequate precautions will also have to be taken at venues to prevent accidents and overcrowding.

The authorities have stressed the use of environmentally friendly idols and responsible immersion practices. Organisers and devotees are expected to avoid materials that could pollute water bodies during idol immersion.

Special arrangements may be made at designated immersion points to minimise environmental damage and ensure the smooth conduct of visarjan.

Organisers have been asked to cooperate with police, civic bodies and other government agencies and strictly adhere to the conditions imposed while granting permission.

The guidelines are aimed at ensuring that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are conducted peacefully while balancing religious observances with public safety, traffic management and environmental concerns.