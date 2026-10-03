TVK lawyer wing complains to EC against Stalin

Chennai, Oct 3

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lawyer wing has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and the Director General of Police against DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin, alleging that he mocked the appearance of TVK candidate P Sathyabama during the campaign for the Dharapuram bypoll.

The by-election to Dharapuram and Madurantakam constituencies is scheduled for October 6, with a five-cornered contest in both seats. Campaigning will conclude at 5 pm on Sunday.

The complaint follows remarks made by Stalin while campaigning in Dharapuram in support of Secular Progressive Alliance candidate S Suganya. Referring to Sathyabama, Stalin said people in the constituency were calling the TVK candidate “Petti Bama” and “Palti Bama”, alleging that she had acted against the truth. He also made remarks concerning Sathyabama’s appearance, which triggered strong opposition from the TVK.

The TVK lawyer wing has alleged that Stalin’s remarks amounted to mocking the appearance of a woman candidate while campaigning. It has approached the Election Commission seeking action for an alleged violation of election rules and has also submitted a complaint to the DGP. The party has sought action against Stalin over the remarks made during the election campaign.

The complaints come amid an intensified campaign for the Dharapuram and Madurantakam bypolls, with leaders of the major parties stepping up their efforts ahead of the October 6 polling. Stalin, Chief Minister Vijay and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami conducted roadshows on the same day as part of their respective campaigns. With campaigning set to end on Sunday evening, the exchange between the DMK and TVK has added another point of contention to the final phase of the bypoll campaign.