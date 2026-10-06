13 special teams formed to curb bike races in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 6:

Chennai police have formed 13 special teams to crack down on bike racing and dangerous riding following a fatal accident involving a 21-year-old mechanic and the arrest of 16 alleged racers.

Each team, headed by a sub-inspector and comprising four police personnel, will monitor bike-racing hotspots, major roads and accident-prone areas. The teams will patrol from 10 pm to 2 am every day to identify racers and those riding dangerously and take action against them.

The move follows incidents of bike racing in Kodambakkam, Nungambakkam and Kotturpuram, where more than 60 youths were reportedly involved in late-night racing. In Kotturpuram, a speeding two-wheeler crashed into a flyover barricade, killing mechanic Sri Guhan.

Police said vehicles involved in dangerous riding would be seized and action would be taken against violators, including recommendations for cancellation of driving licences.