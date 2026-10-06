Youth dies by suicide after parents refuse to buy bike

Chennai, Oct 6:

A 20-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison following an argument with his parents over their refusal to buy him a motorcycle in Yeral village near Tuticorin.

According to the report, the youth was upset that his parents had not agreed to his demand for a bike. He consumed poison and was admitted to hospital after his condition deteriorated. Despite treatment, he died.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.