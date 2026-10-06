TVK govt stabbed nurses in the back, Stalin alleges

Chennai, Oct 6:

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday accused the TVK government of “betraying” nurses by arresting those protesting in Chennai for permanent employment, job security and equal pay for equal work.

In a social media statement, Stalin alleged that the nurses were arrested instead of being invited for talks, despite the government having supported similar protests while in the Opposition and promising during the election campaign to make their jobs permanent.

He also alleged that the protest venue’s power supply was cut and that nurses continued their agitation using mobile phone torches before being forcibly arrested. Questioning Chief Minister Vijay and his ministers over the action, Stalin asked whether the arrests represented the “change” and commitment to democracy promised by the TVK.

The nurses later temporarily called off their protest after the Health Secretary assured their representatives that their demands would be considered. The associations decided to wait until November 3 before deciding on further action.