Nurses temporarily call off protest after govt assurance

Chennai, Oct 6:

Nurses in Tamil Nadu have temporarily called off their hunger strike after the Health Department Secretary assured them that steps would be taken to address their demands.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Intermediate Health Workers Association staged a day-long hunger strike near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on Monday, demanding permanent employment, job security and other benefits. More than 1,000 nurses participated in the protest.

Following talks between representatives of the nurses’ association and the Health Department Secretary, the officials reportedly assured them that appropriate action would be taken on their demands.

Accepting the assurance, the association leaders decided to wait until November 3 and temporarily withdraw the protest. They said they would review the situation after the deadline and decide on further action if the government failed to take steps to address their demands.