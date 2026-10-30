Low-pressure area to intensify into depression

Chennai, Oct 30:

A fresh low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The latest forecast has reduced the possibility of the system crossing the north Tamil Nadu coast near Chennai, which had been closely watched following its formation over the Bay of Bengal.

In its bulletin issued on Friday morning, the IMD said the low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas persisted over the same region as of 5.30 am. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea on Saturday.

Thereafter, the system is likely to intensify further and continue moving west-northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent two days.

The development comes after initial weather assessments indicated that the system could intensify into a cyclone, with the possibility of it crossing the north Tamil Nadu coast, close to Chennai, around November 1 or 2. However, the latest IMD bulletin indicates that the system is likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The fresh low-pressure area is the fourth consecutive weather system to develop over the Bay of Bengal region since the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, which has remained active and vigorous. The first system formed over the Arabian Sea, while the second developed over the South Coastal Tamil Nadu region and brought heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of the State.

The third system intensified into Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday morning. Although the cyclone did not make landfall in Tamil Nadu, its impact was felt along parts of the State’s coastline, with rough seas and high waves reported in coastal areas.

The latest system has developed after a brief lull in rainfall activity. Private weather observers have indicated that its movement could revive rainfall over Tamil Nadu, with heavy showers possible in north coastal districts, including Chennai and neighbouring areas, from November 1.

The IMD is monitoring the system’s development, and its further movement and intensification will determine the extent of rainfall activity along the east coast. Further updates are expected as the system progresses towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.