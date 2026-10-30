Stalin accuses TVK govt of ruining law and order

Chennai, Oct 30:

DMK president and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has accused the TVK government led by Chief Minister Vijay of ruining law and order in Tamil Nadu, alleging that women, children and senior citizens are not safe in the State.

In a video message, Stalin described the government as lacking both independent thinking and the ability to act on advice. He said the administration was failing to address crimes, violence against women, child safety concerns and rising prices.

Stalin also accused the government of diverting public attention through raids against former DMK ministers instead of addressing governance issues. He termed the action against former ministers as political vendetta and said the DMK would not be intimidated.

The DMK women’s wing has announced State-wide protests on October 31, demanding action over alleged deterioration in law and order, crimes against women and children, and rising prices. Stalin described the protests as a wake-up call for the Vijay government.