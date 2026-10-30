Jason Sanjay clarifies: ‘I have not started any fan club’

Director Jason Sanjay, son of Chief Minister Vijay, has clarified that he has neither started nor authorised any fan club in his name and warned that social media pages claiming to represent him are fake.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Jason Sanjay said he was formally announcing his official and authorised social media account. He identified his Instagram handle as @jason.sanjay_official and said it was the only account managed and authorised by him.

He further stated that he had not established, recognised or given permission to any fan club, association or community group. Any group or social media page claiming to be his “official fan club” or an authorised organisation was entirely unofficial and unauthorised, he said.

The clarification comes after several accounts using his name began appearing on social media. Jason Sanjay recently made his directorial debut with ‘Sigma’, starring Sundeep Kishan. The film’s promotional interviews and public appearances had drawn attention to the young filmmaker.