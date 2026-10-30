Coonoor: Bus services resume after six-day halt due to landslides

Coonoor, Oct 30:

Bus services resumed in Coonoor on Friday after a six-day suspension caused by landslides and heavy rain in the Nilgiris, bringing relief to residents and commuters.

The landslides had disrupted road connectivity, with mud, rocks and uprooted trees blocking stretches of the ghat roads. The disruption affected public transport and caused considerable hardship to people travelling to work, schools, hospitals and nearby towns.

Road clearance and restoration work were taken up to make the affected stretches safe for vehicle movement. With connectivity restored, government buses resumed operations, much to the excitement of passengers who had been waiting for regular services.

The return of buses is expected to ease commuting difficulties for residents of Coonoor and surrounding areas.