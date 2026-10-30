TASMAC bar contracts extended by two months till Dec 31

Chennai,Oct 30:

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has extended the validity of contracts for bars attached to its retail liquor outlets by another two months, till December 31, 2026.

The existing contracts, which expired in December 2025, have been extended periodically for two months at a time. The latest extension was due to end on October 31. With the fresh tender process yet to be completed, TASMAC has now ordered another extension to ensure that the bars continue to function without interruption.

The extension will allow existing contractors to continue operating the bars during the interim period. The contracts cover the sale of permitted eatables and other services at bars attached to TASMAC outlets.

TASMAC is expected to float fresh tenders in November, with the process of finalising new licences likely to be completed by December. The existing operators will have to hand over the bars once the new contractors take charge.