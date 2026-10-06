Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA bloc march to EC

New Delhi, Oct 6:

INDIA bloc MPs on Tuesday marched from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raising concerns over the electoral process.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was stopped from proceeding further and staged a dharna before climbing onto a police barricade and waving the national flag. The protesters carried “Save Democracy” banners and raised slogans against the Election Commission.

The Congress has planned a series of programmes under its “Save Vote, Save Country” campaign from October 10 to 20, followed by booth-level public meetings from October 25 to November 25. A major rally is planned at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, followed by “Chalo Delhi” marches on November 25 and 26.

The party intends to raise the issue during the Winter Session of Parliament and has indicated that it may move an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner. The DMK and AAP stayed away from Tuesday’s INDIA bloc march.

The Opposition is also watching proceedings in the Supreme Court over the Election Commission. The court has issued notices to Gyanesh Kumar and the poll panel, while hearings in the matter are continuing.