Rameswaram airport: TN to seek Centre‘s clearance 

Chennai, Oct 3: The Tamil Nadu government is preparing to seek the Centre’s approval for a proposed airport at Manikaneri in Ramanathapuram district, advancing a project intended to improve access to Rameswaram and strengthen tourism and the regional economy.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has decided to apply to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for site clearance, the initial approval required for establishing an airport at the selected location.

The proposed airport is planned on approximately 600 acres at Manikaneri. The site was finalised in January this year following inspections by a team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Rameswaram attracts tourists and pilgrims visiting the Ramanathaswamy temple, Dhanushkodi, Arichalmunai and the memorial of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

However, visitors currently depend on road and rail transport to reach the destination. The State government announced the airport proposal in 2025, citing the need to improve connectivity, encourage economic activity and support the development of tourist attractions in and around Rameswaram.

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Five locations in Ramanathapuram district were initially identified for consideration: Palankulam, Devipattinam, Kumbaram, Kalari and Manikaneri. Following a preliminary selection process, Kumbaram and Manikaneri emerged as the two shortlisted options.

At the State government’s request, an AAI team inspected both locations to assess their suitability. Based on that exercise, Manikaneri was selected as the location for the proposed airport.

The government has allowed the Rameswaram airport proposal to proceed, and land acquisition work is progressing.

TIDCO’s proposed application to the Civil Aviation Ministry represents the next step in securing the approvals needed to take the project forward.

The development comes after the State government recently cancelled the proposal for Chennai’s second airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district.

That project had been announced during the previous DMK administration. Despite the cancellation of the Parandur proposal, the government has given permission to continue implementing the airport project at Manikaneri.

The proposed airport is intended to provide an additional transport option for people travelling to Rameswaram, while improving access to nearby destinations.

Site clearance will be an early regulatory milestone for the project. The application concerns approval of the chosen location; the information available does not specify a construction schedule, project cost or a date for commencing flight operations.