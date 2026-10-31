Kovai prisoner escape: Police explain how Raghavan fled

Coimbatore, Oct 31:

The police have issued a report explaining how undertrial prisoner Raghavan escaped from the Coimbatore Central Prison premises while being brought there for remand late on Friday night.

Raghavan, who was arrested by Annur police in connection with a robbery case, was produced before a court and ordered to be remanded in judicial custody. He was subsequently taken to Coimbatore Central Prison.

The prison has a two-tier security system. When police personnel removed the handcuffs on Raghavan while escorting him from the first entrance gate to the second, he suddenly pushed the personnel and fled from the premises.

The police said Raghavan had earlier escaped from custody while being transported by Karnataka police and was subsequently traced and arrested. He had again escaped from Annur police custody before being caught and produced before the court.

The Race Course police have registered a case and launched a search to trace him. Special teams have been formed, while CCTV footage and other surveillance measures are being used in the search. Four police personnel responsible for escorting him have reportedly been suspended for negligence.