Change will definitely come very soon, says Kanimozhi

Chennai, Oct 31:

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi on Saturday said women who voted for the TVK were regretting their decision, alleging that the government had failed to ensure the safety of women and children.

Addressing a DMK women’s wing protest in Chennai against the alleged deterioration in law and order under the TVK government, Kanimozhi said women were living in fear and even children were not safe. More than 200 people, including former Minister Sekar Babu, participated in the demonstration led by her.

She alleged that people intending to commit crimes were joining the TVK and claimed that women who had voted for the party were now regretting their choice, saying they had made a mistake.

Kanimozhi said women across Tamil Nadu had begun coming together to protest and asserted: “Change will definitely come. It will come soon.” Kanimozhi MP

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan criticised the TVK government over the escape of an undertrial prisoner, Raghavan, from Coimbatore Central Prison, questioning the security arrangements in prisons across Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, she pointed out that the incident followed the escape of 17 prisoners from Theni district jail a few days ago and two inmates from Puzhal prison earlier. These repeated incidents had raised serious questions about the state’s overall law and order and prison security, she said.

Vanathi questioned whether merely changing the Director-General of Prisons would put an end to such security lapses. She said the repeated escapes raised doubts about whether prisons, which are meant to reform inmates, were functioning with adequate security.

She also criticised Minister Nirmal Kumar, alleging that several departments under his charge, including energy, electricity, law, prisons and anti-corruption, were facing administrative failures, while he continued to issue statements to defend the government.

“People will soon decide whether the TVK government is a force for good or a force for evil,” she said.