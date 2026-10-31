36 new parks, 11 playgrounds to come up in Chennai at Rs 43.97 cr

Chennai, Oct 31:

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has drawn up plans to develop 36 new parks and 11 playgrounds across the city at a total cost of Rs 43.97 crore under the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission (2026–31).

Of the total allocation, Rs 34.45 crore will be spent on setting up the 36 parks, while Rs 9.52 crore has been earmarked for the 11 playgrounds. The parks will come up in Alandur, Manali, Tondiarpet, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones.

The playgrounds are planned in Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Kodambakkam and Sholinganallur zones. The projects have received administrative sanction following the first meeting of the Common Project Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee under the urban development mission.

The government has also approved 2,880 infrastructure projects across urban local bodies in the State at an estimated cost of Rs 376.65 crore, including road improvements and other civic works.