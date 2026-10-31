DMK MLA appears before police over remarks against Vijay

Chennai, Oct 31:

DMK MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan appeared before the Anna Nagar police in Chennai on Saturday in connection with a case registered against him over alleged defamatory and controversial remarks against Chief Minister Vijay.

The Rishivandiyam MLA was booked under four sections following a complaint lodged by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) members. The Cyber Crime wing and local police registered the cases based on the complaint.

The controversy dates back to September, when Vijay made certain remarks in the Assembly about former Chief Minister M K Stalin and his imprisonment under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). The DMK subsequently organised protests at several places across the State to condemn Vijay’s remarks.

During one such protest, Karthikeyan allegedly made defamatory and controversial comments against Vijay, prompting TVK members to lodge a police complaint.

Following the registration of the case, the Anna Nagar police issued a summons directing Karthikeyan to appear for an inquiry. He appeared at the police station on Saturday and police were questioning him in connection with the case.