Deadline extended for TN govt employees to file asset declarations

Chennai, Oct 31:

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the deadline for government employees to submit their annual asset and liability declarations by two months, providing relief to thousands of employees who were required to file the details by October 31.

Following requests from various government employees’ associations seeking additional time, the government has extended the deadline for submitting the property statements for 2025 to December 31, 2026.

Government employees must submit details of their movable and immovable assets, including land, houses, vehicles, jewellery and bank deposits, along with loans and other liabilities, through the Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS) portal.

The government has instructed all department secretaries, heads of departments, district collectors, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and registrars of the High Court, among other controlling authorities, to inform employees under their jurisdiction about the extension and ensure that the declarations are filed within the revised deadline.

The government has also clarified that failure to submit the asset declarations would be treated as a violation of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973.

From now on, employees will have to submit their annual asset declarations by March 31 every year.