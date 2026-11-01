Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 11.50 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI:

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 11.50 in Tamil Nadu with effect from November 1, adding to the operating costs of hotels, restaurants, bakeries and other commercial establishments.

Following the latest revision, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai has increased from Rs 2,983 to Rs 2,994.50. Oil marketing companies revise LPG prices on the first day of every month based on prevailing market conditions.

The latest increase comes after commercial cylinder prices were raised by Rs 66.50 in October. The successive revisions have added to the financial burden on hotels, eateries, tea shops and catering businesses that depend on commercial LPG cylinders for their daily operations.

Meanwhile, there is no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders used by households. The 14.2-kg domestic cylinder continues to cost Rs 957.50 in Chennai.

The latest revision is applicable to commercial LPG cylinders, while domestic consumers have been spared another price increase.

NDTV India +2