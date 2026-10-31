LP area over bay to intensify as depression

Chennai, Oct 31 :

The Low Pressure area over the bay became Well Marked on Saturday morning and it will further intensify into Depression in the next 12 hrs, reviving the Northeast monsoon activity after a brief lull, with the Met office forecasting rains in TN, especially in Western Ghat and Northern districts for the next 2-3 days.

With dry weather prevailing over mostparts of the state, the northeast monsoon rains was expected to be revived with the forecast of rains till November 3.

In an update, the Met office said yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over South Andaman Sea and adjoining North Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands moved west-northwestwards and lay as a Well Marked Low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea at 0530 hrs of today.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over the same region during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move west-northwestwards and reach over westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast around November 2 evening.

Under its influence light to moderate rainfall will occur at many places with isolated heavy falls likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 km and gusting up to 55 kmph will prevail over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea. It is likely to increase becoming 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea by today noon.

Squally wind wit speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting upto 65 kmph is likely over Southeast Bay of Bengal on November 1 and 2. The intensity of the wind will further increase upto to 70 kmph on November two and three over Westcentral and Southwest and Westcentl Bay of Bengal .

Squally wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting upto 60 kmph will commence along and off Andhra Pradesh, North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts from November 2 morning. It is likely to increase gradually becoming 50-60 kmph and gusting upto 70 kmph from November 2 evening to November 3 evening.

The sea condition will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands and over Southeast Bay of Bengal till November 2, over Southwest Bay of Bengal till Noember three and over Westcentral Bay of Bengal on November 2 and 3.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in the above areas till November 3.