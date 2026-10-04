Legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao passes away at 94

Legendary filmmaker, screenwriter, producer and composer Singeetam Srinivasa Rao passed away at the age of 94 in Chennai.

He had been undergoing treatment at Kauvery Hospital due to age-related ailments and health complications, but died despite treatment.

Singeetam Srinivasa Rao was a multifaceted personality who worked as a director, producer, composer and screenwriter. He directed several acclaimed Tamil films, including Raja Paarvai, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Magalir Mattum, Chinna Vathiyar, Kaathala Kaathala, Little John and Mumbai Express. He also directed films in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Even after crossing 90, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao remained passionate about cinema. He recently directed Sing Geetham, a pan-India film, continuing his association with filmmaking in his later years.

His death has sent shockwaves across the film industry and among his admirers. Film personalities, political leaders and fans have been expressing their condolences over the passing of one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and innovative filmmakers.